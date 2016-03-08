Juventus ready to offer two players to sign Pogba from Man Utd
12 October at 14:00Paul Pogba's future looks increasingly likely to be away from Manchester United. The Red Devils are struggling this season and it looks unlikely that they will be contenders to qualify for the Champions League, once again condemned to play in the Europa League. Although it is still early in the season, the club are looking weak and Pogba could look for an emergency exit.
The French midfielder was linked heavily with both Juventus and Real Madrid over the summer but eventually remained in the North of England after the two interested clubs met economic barriers after busy summers.
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Juventus are preparing to offer United a deal including cash and the cards of both Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic, two players whom the Bianconeri look eager to lose. Manchester United are looking for a striker and Mandzukic has been on their shopping list in the past, whilst Emre Can would provide midfield depth to temporarily cover for the absence of Pogba whilst the club find a replacement.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments