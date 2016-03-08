Juventus ready to rival Man City for €45m Lyon starlet: the situation
10 January at 10:20For the Juventus scouts, there is a certainty year after year: Lyon. The French side always have some talent to keep an extra eye on. Even though the Bianconeri never reached an agreement for the likes of Corentin Tolisso and Tanguy Ndombele, it only goes to show what they can offer.
Of course, representatives of the Bianconeri have been watching Lyon also because it's their next opponent in the Champions League, and they need to be fully prepared. At the same time, it gives them an opportunity to look for new talent.
Juventus have set their sights on two players, as we have learned, namely Houssem Aouar and Moussa Dembélé. In particular, the midfielder convinces the Bianconeri scouts, although Man City are currently in pole position for the player.
In the summer, Lyon rejected an offer of about €45m, from there we start and Aouar's price tag is set to rise further. With regards to Moussa Dembélé, he has been in the sights of Juve for years and already approached last summer. Chelsea and Man Utd are also keen on him,
