Juventus, Real, Chelsea and PSG: the latest on Zidane's future
09 March at 10:15Everyone is crazy about Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman is undoubtedly one of the hottest names on the coaching market. After winning three Champions League titles in a row, he decided to take a sabbatical year but now he is ready to return to the bench of a great European team.
Florentino Perez called Zidane in the last days to convince him to return immediately to the Santiago Bernabeu but Juventus, PSG and Chelsea are also interested in the former midfielder for the future.
As reported by Marca, Zidane's arrival in London as a substitute for Maurizio Sarri remains the most complicated hypothesis, considering that Chelsea have a transfer ban for the next two markets.
PSG president Al-Khelaifi would be tempted to focus on the coach to finally try and conquer the Champions League after an umpteenth failure with Thomas Tuchel this season. However, the road that leads to Turin remains the hottest. At the Allianz Stadium, Zidane would also be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo, the most representative champion of his Madrid experience.
Go to comments