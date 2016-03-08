Juventus, Real Madrid also interested in midfield target Kante
04 October at 21:15Juventus face competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid for one of their midfield transfer targets, according to international media outlet Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The Bianconeri are keen to acquire Chelsea’s key midfielder N’Golo Kante in the upcoming January transfer window, but now reportedly Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos are also looking to sign the 28-year-old Frenchman.
Kante played under Bianconeri coach Maurizio Sarri at Juventus last season, but the player failed to look his best as he played a more forward role for Sarri’s Chelsea than he had done prior with Leicester City or under previous Chelsea coach Antonio Conte.
However, Sarri still values his time with the World Cup winner and hopes to bring the player to Turin in January. Kante has struggled for playing time this season under Frank Lampard, in part due to a sprained ankle that has seen him miss four games. However, he was also left out of the squad against both Grimsby Town and Brighton.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments