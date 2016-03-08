Juventus receive boost as Atletico identify Godin replacement
15 July at 12:15La Liga giants Atletico Madrid could allow Diego Godin to leave this summer as they look to sign Arsenal target and Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu.
Godin has drawn links with a move to the bianconeri over the last few months and with Daniele Rugani set to leave Juventus this summer and so too Medhi Benatia, Juventus want to sign a top-quality defender. And feel Godin is their man.
Tuttosport say that Godin has a 20 million release clause in his current deal and know that Juventus would be fine to pay it. Because of that, the Los Rojiblancos have identified Soyuncu as a summer target and have already made contact for the defender.
Soyuncu is also an Arsenal target and impressed for Freiburg last season, appearing 26 times in the Bundesliga.
Rugani is widely expected to join Chelsea this summer, with Maurizio Sarri now in charge at Stamford Bridge.
