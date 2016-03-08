Juventus, reignited interest in Isco but high price may impact potential deal
31 October at 23:30Juventus have reignited their interest in Spanish midfielder Isco, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Bianconeri coach Maurizio Sarri has liked the 27-year-old Spaniard for some time and is keen to bring him to Turin, with the club hoping to sign the player in the upcoming January transfer window.
The only issue for Juventus is the price, as Real Madrid want at least €70 million for him.
Apollo Heyes
