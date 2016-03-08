Juventus reject Man City offer for Miralem Pjanic
17 July at 12:15Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly rejected Manchester City's offer to sign their Bosnian playmaker Miralem Pjanic.
The midfielder joined Juventus from Serie A rivals Roma for a fee of 32 million euros and has become an important player for them since then. Last season, he made 44 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven times.
Tuttosport report that Juventus have rejected City's offer for Pjanic and they want to keep him at the club this summer.
The offer lies in the region of 50 million euros and Juventus feel it is too low for their wanting and they could consider selling Pjanic, if a much higher offer is made.
They know City's spending power and will wait to see if another offer arrives. Pjanic has also been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments