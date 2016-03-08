Juventus rejected Dani Alves this summer: the details
18 September at 14:30Serie A giants Juventus rejected the chance to sign Dani Alves earlier this summer, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Alves won the Copa America with Brazil in the summer and was awarded the Player of the Tournament award for his impressive performances. His contract at Paris Saint-Germain had expired at the end of last season and he was a free agent. He ended up joining Sao Paolo in Brazil.
But we understand that while he did go back to Brazil, it was because Juve rejected signing him.
Alves' agent had offered the right-back to the bianconeri, who said 'no' because of his personality and an approach to the game that Maurizio Sarri doesn't really like.
Alves can sometimes be too exuberant a character- something that put Juve off and while he could be world-class on his day, Sarri felt that he lacks the goods defensively.
The decision was taken by the Old Lady almost instinctively and they didn't take too much time to reject the former Barcelona man's Turin return.
Go to comments