Serie A giants Juventus have released their away kit for the new season after they released the third kit not long ago.A statement on Juve's official website read: "Classic design with modern features" able to combine "style and maximum fit, suitable for the stadium and the street.A second skin, combining a classic style with modern details, perfect for the stadium and for the road, it's the new Adidas 2018/19 away kit, presented today and already available for purchase for all the fans, with an innovative design but characterized by classic lines, the kit pastel sand.