Juventus release Champions League squad list... with one notable absence
01 February at 19:20Juventus released their official squad list for the next round of the UEFA Champions League this evening, with the Bianconeri set to take on Atletico Madrid in the tournament's first knockout round.
Juve's squad is as follows, with the notable absence of Juan Cuadrado:
"1 Szczesny
2 De Sciglio
3 Chiellini
4 Caceres
5 Pjanic
6 Khedira
7 Ronaldo
10 Dybala
11 D.Cost
12 Alex Sandro
14 Matuidi
15 Barzagli
17 Mandzukic
18 Kean (List B)
19 Bonucci
20 Joao Cancelo
21 Pinsoglio
22 Perin
23 Emre Can
24 Rugani
30 Bentancur
33 Bernardeschi
37 Spinazzola"
