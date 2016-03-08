Juventus release Champions League squad list... with one notable absence

01 February at 19:20
Juventus released their official squad list for the next round of the UEFA Champions League this evening, with the Bianconeri set to take on Atletico Madrid in the tournament's first knockout round.

Juve's squad is as follows, with the notable absence of Juan Cuadrado:

"​1 Szczesny 
2 De Sciglio 
3 Chiellini 
4 Caceres 
5 Pjanic 
6 Khedira 
7 Ronaldo 
10 Dybala 
11 D.Cost 
12 Alex Sandro 
14 Matuidi 
15 Barzagli 
17 Mandzukic 
18 Kean (List B) 
19 Bonucci 
20 Joao Cancelo 
21 Pinsoglio 
22 Perin 
23 Emre Can 
24 Rugani 
30 Bentancur 
33 Bernardeschi 
37 Spinazzola"

