Juventus release medical update amid Bernardeschi and Chiellini injuries

"While some of the players have dedicated themselves to athletic work, the other, consisting of Pinsoglio, Barzagli, Benatia, Rugani, Cancelo, Spinazzola, Douglas Costa, Kean and Mandzukic, has featured in a match with the Under-23.

"A brace from Kean and a goal from Douglas Costa meant the game finished 3-1. Federico Bernardeschi and Giorgio Chiellini have carried out a personalized work," the report read.

With that said, it remains to be seen if Bernardeschi and Chiellini will be back in time for the game on Saturday evening. In the coming days, there should be more news on the matter, as the players are being monitored each day that goes by.