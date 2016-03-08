Juventus release official statement about possible Ronaldo move
06 July at 16:32Juventus have just released an announcement about Ronaldo’s possible move to the club. Reports linking the Portuguese with a move to the Allianz Stadium have made Juventus’ stocks in the market skyrocket and that leaded the Serie A giants to release an official announcement about the possible arrival of the Portuguese star.
“After a request of Consob and following the latest speculations of media, Juventus Football Club announce that during the whole duration of the transfer window the club will evaluate the various opportunities and will provide all the information needed following all the legal terms.”
Juventus’ chiefs Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are currently in Milan waiting for Florentino Perez to call them and give green light to Ronaldo’s move to Turin.
The 33-year-old has agreed a € 30-million-a-year deal with the Serie A giants who are now hoping Florentino Perez will announce their € 100 million bid.
Ronaldo has a 1 billion release clause but an unwritten agreement with Real Madrid could allow him to leave the club for a lower fee.
