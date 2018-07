Juventus have just released an announcement about Ronaldo’s possible move to the club. Reports linking the Portuguese with a move to the Allianz Stadium have made Juventus’ stocks in the market skyrocket and that leaded the Serie A giants to release an official announcement about the possible arrival of the Portuguese star. “After a request of Consob and following the latest speculations of media, Juventus Football Club announce that during the wholefollowing all the legal terms.”​Juventus’ chiefs Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are currently in Milan waiting for Florentino Perez to call them and give green light to Ronaldo’s move to Turin.The 33-year-old has agreed a € 30-million-a-year deal with the Serie A giants who are now hoping Florentino Perez will announce their € 100 million bid.Ronaldo has a 1 billion release clause but an unwritten agreement with Real Madrid could allow him to leave the club for a lower fee.