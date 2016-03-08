Juventus release official statement about Ronaldo’s injury

26 March at 15:37

Juventus have just released the following statement regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury last night. “During the match between Portugal and Serbia, the attacker reported an apparent minor injury to the right thigh flexors. 

 

After being forced to go out at the 30th minute of the first half of the match between Portugal and Serbia, valid for the Euro 2020 qualifications, Cristiano Ronaldo was subjected in Portugal to investigations that showed an apparent minor injury to the right thigh flexors.

 

His conditions will be monitored and will be subjected to new tests to define the resumption of competitive activity.”

