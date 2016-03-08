Juventus release squad for Champions League knockout stages: Caceres and Spinazzola in

02 February at 12:45
Serie A giants Juventus have released their squad for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, with Medhi Benatia now having left the bianconeri.

Juve face Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League and with the transfer window now closed, Juve have released their squad which will play the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Leonardo Spinazzola is back into the side after his long injury lay-off, with Medhi Benatia not in the squad as the Moroccan now having left the club for Qatar. Martin Caceres is back for him.

