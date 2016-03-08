Juventus release squad for Udinese

Juventus take on Udinese in match-day 16 of Serie A looking to regain top spot or at the very least keep up with a positive looking Inter side.



Maurizio Sarri lists Aaron Ramsey , who had missed the last two games against Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, and Douglas Costa whose last appearance dates back to November 23rd in Bergamo.

The following players are called up to represent the bianconeri this weekend:



1. Szczesny

2. De Sciglio

4. De Ligt

7. Ronaldo

8. Ramsey

10. Dybala

11. Douglas Costa

12. Alex Sandro

13. Danilo

14. Matuidi

19. Bonucci

20. Pjaca

21. Higuain

23. Emre Can

24. Rugani

25 Rabiot

28. Demiral

30. Bentancur

31. Pinsoglio

33. Bernardeschi

38 Muratore

77. Buffon

Anthony Privetera