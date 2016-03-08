Juventus release squad for Udinese
14 December at 21:50
Juventus take on Udinese in match-day 16 of Serie A looking to regain top spot or at the very least keep up with a positive looking Inter side.
Maurizio Sarri lists Aaron Ramsey , who had missed the last two games against Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, and Douglas Costa whose last appearance dates back to November 23rd in Bergamo.
The following players are called up to represent the bianconeri this weekend:
1. Szczesny
2. De Sciglio
4. De Ligt
7. Ronaldo
8. Ramsey
10. Dybala
11. Douglas Costa
12. Alex Sandro
13. Danilo
14. Matuidi
19. Bonucci
20. Pjaca
21. Higuain
23. Emre Can
24. Rugani
25 Rabiot
28. Demiral
30. Bentancur
31. Pinsoglio
33. Bernardeschi
38 Muratore
77. Buffon
Anthony Privetera
