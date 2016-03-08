Juve: Allegri names squad for Chievo clash

20 January at 16:20
Serie A giants Juventus have released their squad that will face Chievo on Monday, with Rodrigo Bentancur in the side.

Miralem Pjanic is not in the side, but Bentancur has made. Ronaldo will not be rested, with Paulo Dybala and Sami Khedira also likely to be in the starting line-up to face Chievo.

The bianconeri are currently 9 points clear of Napoli and depending on the partenopei's game later today, they could go further clear.

