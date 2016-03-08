Juventus release squad list for Fiorentina clash: Mandzukic still out

13 September at 18:30
Serie A giants Juventus have released their squad which will take on Fiorentina on Saturday tomorrow.

The bianconeri have made a very good start to the season, beating Parma 1-0 on the first day of the season followed by a thrilling 4-3 win over Scudetto rivals Napoli two weeks ago.

They face a stiff trip to La Viola and the club have released the squad list for the clash. Mario Mandzukic remains out while Emre Can is back in the squad. Here is the complete list:

Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Buffon, Pinsoglio.
Defenders: De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, bonucci, Rugani, Demiral.
Midfielders: Pjanic, Ramsey, Khedira, Matuidi, Emre Can, Rabiot, Bentancur.
Forwards: Ronaldo, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Cuadrado, Higuain, Bernardeschi.

