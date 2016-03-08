Juventus relies on Ronaldo against AC Milan: 18 goals in 27 finals for CR7
16 January at 12:50Today Juventus will face off against AC Milan in Saudi Arabia for the Italian Supercup and as it has been a habit in the last months since his arrival, the Bianconeri will rely on Cristiano Ronaldo, now more than ever. CR7 has a tradition and has had it for years. When he plays for a trophy, he attracts precious metal. If he plays a final, he often wins, if the match is 'inside or outside, he often scores.
In detail, CR7 has scored 18 goals in 27 finals in all competitions between Real Madrid and Manchester United. More than the average, below his standards, counts the number of goals and the ability to repeat himself when the tension is at its maximum.
Some of Ronaldo’s most famous goals include his brace against Juventus in the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff, his goal during in extra-time during the La Decima final against Atletico Madrid or his historical hattrick in the 2016 Club World Cup against the Kashima Antlers.
