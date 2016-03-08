Juventus remain in the running for wonderkid, Arsenal and Chelsea favourites
13 July at 23:00According to what has been reported today, Juventus are still interested in securing the services of CSKA Moscow and Russia wonderkid Aleksandr Golovin.
Golovin had a fantastic World Cup with the Russian national team, being defeated in the quarter-finals against a Croatia side who would go on to knock England out and reach the final, where they will do battle with France.
Golovin is said to be a target for Juventus still, despite the Old Lady completing their move for Real Madrid and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
However, Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly favourites; despite Juventus being Golovin’s preferred destination, according to reports.
Juventus will need to sell players quickly if they are to beat the two Premier League clubs to the signing of the young star, with it only a matter of time before someone comes knocking and pays CSKA Moscow the required fee for his signature.
