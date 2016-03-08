Juventus remain interested in Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli; the details
13 October at 13:30According to the latest reports from Tuttosport, Juventus remain keen on the idea of signing AC Milan captain and central defender Alessio Romagnoli.
Romagnoli has been one of the Rossoneri's best players over the past few years and has deservedly attracted the attention of a bigger team. However, Romagnoli himself has constantly reaffirmed his love for the Rossoneri and does not look likely to want to move on unless completely necessary.
Tuttosport suggest that in the event that AC Milan fail to qualify for a European competition, and therefore have to monetise, Juventus will be first in line to sign their captain.
