Juventus remain interested in Real Madrid star as Alex Sandro replacement
24 July at 10:30It is still very ‘up in the air’ as to whether or not Alex Sandro will be leaving Juventus, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain both circling for the signature of the Brazilian left-back.
In the case that Alex Sandro does leave, should his €50 million asking price be met, then Real Madrid’s left-back Marcelo will be their number one target to replace him.
Marcelo is said to be interested in reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo, who was involved in the ‘deal of the century’, as the 33-year old completed a €105 million move from Real Madrid to Juventus. Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo were reportedly very close in the Spanish capital, becoming good friends along the left side of the current Champions League champions.
Alex Sandro would be sorely missed at Juventus, yet Marcelo would add a certain chemistry to Juventus’ side, which would bolster their side ahead of their attempts to win the UEFA Champions League in the 18/19 season.
