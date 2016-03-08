Juventus renew interest in Milinkovic-Savic but Lotito declares war to Agnelli
08 May at 09:45Juventus are aiming to reinforce the midfield department in the upcoming summer transfer market. Aaron Ramsey's arrival on a free transfer is already confirmed t with the future of Miralem Pjanic in doubt, the Bianconeri are targeting several players to satisfy Massimiliano Allegri's requests.
Lyon's Ndombele, Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot, whose contract with PSG expires in June are the principal candidates for Fabio Paratici but today's edition of Gazzetta dello Sport comes up with a new, or rather an old name - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
However, there is one big problem in potential negotiations for the Serbian star. The current relationship between the presidents of both clubs, Andrea Agnelli and Claudio Lotito, are rather hostile.
The reason is simple. The Lazio president supports Torino's Cairo and Spaniard Tebas in the war declare to Eca (the association of European clubs led by Agnelli) against the project linked to the new format of the European cups after 2024. "The time of servants and vassals is over," Lotito said.
Go to comments