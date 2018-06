The newest Bianconero has a message for you!



Juventus have just announced the signing of Emre Can.The German midfielder has agreed a four-year, € 6 million-a-year deal with the Old Lady who has signed the player from Liverpool as a free agent (Read the official announcement). As it always with these kind of deals, the Serie A giants were due to pay some commissions to the player’s agent, commissions that are higher than usual as the club do not have to pay any fee to sign the player from his club.​Juventus have revealed that the commissions for Emre Can’s agents are € 16 million.The Serie A giants confirmed that the fee will be paid in two financial years.Emre Can will wear the number 23 with former Arsenal star Szczesny who will take Gigi Buffon’s number one.Can is Juventus’ third summer signing after Mattia Perin and Andrea Favilli.