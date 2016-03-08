Juventus reveal why they chose PES over FIFA

24 October at 14:30
Giorgio Ricci, the Chief Revenue Officer of Juventus, has spoken at a Q&A with shareholders about why the club are not officially licensed to EA Sport's FIFA franchise, instead having an almost-exclusive partnership with Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer (PES).

'​EA Sport was a choice, both companies wanted to make an agreement with us. It was our choice to choose Konami. We support the project to re-launch the franchise that is having encouraging results. It is a strategic choice to have chosen exclusively one of the two major players in this sector.'

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.