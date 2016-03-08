Juventus reveal why they chose PES over FIFA
24 October at 14:30Giorgio Ricci, the Chief Revenue Officer of Juventus, has spoken at a Q&A with shareholders about why the club are not officially licensed to EA Sport's FIFA franchise, instead having an almost-exclusive partnership with Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer (PES).
'EA Sport was a choice, both companies wanted to make an agreement with us. It was our choice to choose Konami. We support the project to re-launch the franchise that is having encouraging results. It is a strategic choice to have chosen exclusively one of the two major players in this sector.'
