Juventus are keeping up their good work on the youth front: as reported by l’Équipe,

The French paper claims that the 17-year-old left-back was recently scouted by the Bianconeri, who also sent feelers to Stéphane Moulin’s side in order to test the waters.

The youngster has a deal until 2021, however, and has already been the subject of a rejected €8 million offer from Monaco. Schalke 04 are also known to be very interested.

Monaco’s plan wasn’t to keep Ait-Nouri, anyway, the idea being that they would

The youngster has already attracted attention by joining the first team in training and showing a lot of maturity, as can seen in the news report below.