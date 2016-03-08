Juventus rival Monaco, Schalke for young Ligue 1 sensation
09 August at 14:40Juventus are keeping up their good work on the youth front: as reported by l’Équipe, the Turinese outfit is now scouting out Rayan Ait-Nouri, the young Angers star who is already attracting plenty of attention continent-wide.
The French paper claims that the 17-year-old left-back was recently scouted by the Bianconeri, who also sent feelers to Stéphane Moulin’s side in order to test the waters.
The youngster has a deal until 2021, however, and has already been the subject of a rejected €8 million offer from Monaco. Schalke 04 are also known to be very interested.
Monaco’s plan wasn’t to keep Ait-Nouri, anyway, the idea being that they would loan the young sensation out to Cercle Bruges, a club with whom they have a close working relationship.
The youngster has already attracted attention by joining the first team in training and showing a lot of maturity, as can seen in the news report below.
