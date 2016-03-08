Juventus, Roberto Mancini: 'Ronaldo will apologise for his reaction'
11 November at 18:45Italy coach Roberto Mancini commented on Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to his substitution yesterday when talking to gathered reporters at a press conference (via Calciomercato.com).
"Cristiano's protest? I just read it. I don't know if it corresponds to reality. I believe that the player must always have respect for the coach and his teammates, then it is clear that sometimes, brought by the heat of the game, you can have some poor behaviour. It can happen, but I think those who have reactions like that know they've made a mistake and will apologise.”
The 34-year-old Portuguese forward left the stadium early after he was brought off the pitch by coach Maurizio Sarri. Ronaldo was taken off in the 55th minute to make space for Paulo Dybala, and immediately stormed down the tunnel. The Bianconeri would go on to win the game 1-0 thanks to a late goal from the 25-year-old Argentine striker.
Apollo Heyes
