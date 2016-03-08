Juventus, Roma accelerate pursuit of Rugani: the latest

Daniele Rugani's future at Juventus remains uncertain, having fallen down the pecking order of head coach Maurizio Sarri. According to Calciomercato.com's sources , Roma have already taken the first steps for the player.

On Thursday, the two sporting directors Paratici and Petrachi met to discuss the defender, looking to complete yet another deal after the Spinazzola-Pellegrini swap.

The two clubs are currently working to reach an agreement, and the formula may be a paid loan with an obligation to buy at around €25-30m. Juve, on the other hand, continue to value the player at €30-35m.

Rugani is willing to join Roma as he wants more playing time this upcoming season, and the Giallorossi consider him the perfect replacement for Manolas. However, the defender doesn't want to move on a dry loan.

Next week, a new meeting is expected to take place between the parties, during which they will try to eliminate the distance between demand and offer.