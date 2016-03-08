Juventus-Roma meeting begins for player swap
28 June at 18:00A track of communication has opened between Juventus and Roma over the future of two players. This morning, reports broke that suggested that the two clubs were considering a player swap, with Roma giving young full-back Luca Pellegrini to the Bianconeri and Juventus wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola going the other way.
Now, it appears as though the two teams have already started meetings over the future of their players - with Juventus eager to get a deal for Pellegrini wrapped up sooner rather than later.
Pellegrini spent last season on loan with Cagliari and was a part of Italy's team in the U20 World Cup. Juventus have been interested in signing the defender for some time and are ready now to launch an official move for the player this summer.
Spinazzola, meanwhile, has already been in the headlines this summer, with reports suggesting that Juventus were preparing to use the wing-back in an move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. However, Juventus have supposedly pulled out of the race to sign Milinkovic-Savic and now PSG lead the race to sign the Serbian.
