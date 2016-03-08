Juventus, Roma target reveals why he stayed at Fiorentina
25 August at 10:55Juventus target and Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa has revealed why he did not leave the La Viola this summer, despite multiple offers having been made for him.
We previously reported that Roma had an offer rejected for the Italian earlier in the summer, while Inter, Napoli and Juventus were also interested in him.
In an interview that Chiesa gave to Corriere della Sera, he revealed why he took the decision of staying at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, despite the fact that multiple offers were made for him by other clubs.
Chiesa said: "Fiorentina had refused offers to these figures (70 million). The summer has been peaceful- there were no anxieties related to the market because, in agreement with the company, I had decided that I would stay in Florence .
"It was the best choice, and knowing that I'm worth so much does not detract from my sleep , nor does it affect my life: prices in recent years have skyrocketed and I simply try not to think about it ".
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
