Juventus, Ronaldo: "Age is a number, I'm not at the end of my career"

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today ahead of the Bianconeri’s Champions League clash against Lokomotiv Moscow tomorrow. The 34-year-old Portuguese forward touched on his future."Age is a number but it doesn't mean that I'm at the end of my career, I show it for how I feel in shape.”Ronaldo is contracted to the Bianconeri until 2022, joining the Turin based club from Real Madrid last summer in a deal worth around €112 million. He has had an instant impact with the club, scoring 33 goals and providing 11 assists across 52 games.Apollo Heyes