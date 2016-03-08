Juventus, Ronaldo: "Age is a number, I'm not at the end of my career"
21 October at 17:30Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today ahead of the Bianconeri’s Champions League clash against Lokomotiv Moscow tomorrow. The 34-year-old Portuguese forward touched on his future.
"Age is a number but it doesn't mean that I'm at the end of my career, I show it for how I feel in shape.”
Ronaldo is contracted to the Bianconeri until 2022, joining the Turin based club from Real Madrid last summer in a deal worth around €112 million. He has had an instant impact with the club, scoring 33 goals and providing 11 assists across 52 games.
Apollo Heyes
