Juventus, Ronaldo celebrates: 'Great win at home!'

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated the Bianconeri’s 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid last night in the Champions League with a post on his Instagram page.The 34-year-old Portuguese forward was reportedly unhappy by coach Maurizio Sarri’s decision to substitute him off the pitch two games in a row before the last international break, but he reappeared for the Bianconeri last night for the first time since Juventus’ win over AC Milan, where he left the stadium early.Ronaldo posted some photos from the game alongside the caption: “Great victory at home! First in the group!”Apollo Heyes