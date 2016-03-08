Juventus, Ronaldo: 'Difficult match, important victory'

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated the Bianconeri’s 1-0 win over AC Milan last night with a post on Twitter, despite his disappearance following his 55th minute substitution.The 34-year-old Portuguese star looked incredibly unhappy to be taken off the pitch early in the second half to make space for 25-year-old Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala and angrily stormed down the tunnel, appearing to rant at coach Maurizio Sarri.Regardless though, he celebrated the Bianconeri’s win with a Twitter post today, saying: “Difficult match, important victory.”Apollo Heyes