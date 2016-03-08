Juventus, Ronaldo: 'Disappointed with loss to Lyon, no easy games in Champions League'
28 February at 19:00Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo discussed the Bianconeri’s Champions League loss to French side Lyon in an interview with Italian broadcaster Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com today.
"These things can happen, it's football. We're not happy to have lost but that's normal. In the Champions League the matches are all difficult, we're disappointed but we have the second match at home and we have confidence, we can change the result and qualify but our priority now is to win the next match and the Champions League will come later.”
The 35-year-old Portuguese forward then briefly touched on the upcoming Derby d’Italia against Juventus, before returning to talk about Lyon and the Champions League.
“We're relaxed, concentrated and prepared for the next match. As I said before, the Champions League is the toughest competition in football, all teams are difficult, there are no more easy matches. We have the second game at home, hopefully with the fans’ support. We're confident, we're disappointed but as I said before, the second match will be at home, I can't wait and I'm confident we can qualify.”
The Turin based club suffered a 1-0 away defeat to Lyon earlier this week, with Lucas Tousart ensuring that the French club would travel to Italy with an advantage. A victory for Juventus in the upcoming game against Lyon is vital for coach Maurizio Sarri, with some rumours suggesting that he could be dismissed at the end of the season should he failed to impress in Europe’s most prestigious club competition.
Ronaldo, who is contracted to the Bianconeri until 2022, has made 31 appearances across all competitions so far this season for the club, for a total of 2747 minutes. He has scored 25 goals and provided three assists in that time, scoring in his last 11 consecutive league appearances.
Apollo Heyes
