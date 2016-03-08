Juventus, Ronaldo has only missed 5 games through injury in the last two and a half years!

Cristiano Ronaldo has always given off the impression that he is bullet proof. A unique specimen of a man, who is almost impervious to injuries, and who can continue playing at the top level until he is 40.

However when you look in more detail, it is clear that picking up the odd niggling injury is not entirely out of the ordinary for him. What is incredible about his injuries is how few games he has missed from these injuries.

Over the past two and a half years Ronaldo has suffered the following injuries

- In November 2016 he suffered a thigh injury

- He fractured his hand in January 2017

- In March 2017 he suffered a blow to the foot

- He got treatment for a calf problem in December 2017

- And in May 2018 he picked up an ankle injury

However none of these injuries sidelined him for any longer than 2 games, and all 5 injuries accounted for him missing only 5 games in total.

Juventus fans will be hoping that Ronaldo keeps this record up and his latest injury set back is not as bad as first feared.