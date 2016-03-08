Juventus, Ronaldo matches Maldini's 174 appearances in UEFA club competitions
06 November at 21:15Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has matched the number of appearances made by Milan legend Paolo Maldini in UEFA club competitions, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 34-year-old Portuguese forward, who played tonight against Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow, has now made 174 appearances in UEFA club competitions across his career, the same number as the former Milan number 3.
Both players are one appearance ahead of Barcelona legend Xavi, who made 173 appearances. In first place is former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who has made 188 appearances, mostly for the Spanish giants.
Ronaldo’s long-time rival Lionel Messi has made 143 appearances, mostly thanks to his club’s slightly muted performances in the Champions League in recent seasons, as well as the fact that Ronaldo is two years older than him. Considering the physical condition of Ronaldo, there is a good chance that he can set a new record.
Apollo Heyes
