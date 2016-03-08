Juventus, Ronaldo: 'My favourite goal? The one against Juve'
28 October at 16:30Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to French media outlet France Football via Calciomercato.com, discussing his career and his favourite goal.
“To remain among the best, I must be intelligent: my goal is to stay young even as I get older and when I finish my career, I will disconnect from everything. Seven hundred goals? It's an impressive number that makes me even more proud, few players have reached it. My favourite? If you ask me to choose, I'd say the goal against Juventus.”
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner then discussed his rivalry with Lionel Messi and what it takes to score a lot.
“At the age of 19-20, I understood that football was about numbers, titles, records and goals. Messi? Facing each other in Spain has allowed us to be better, more efficient ... At Real, I felt more of his presence than in Manchester, so a little more pressure. From a certain point of view, it was a healthy rivalry. What does it take to score so many goals? First, talent. Without that, you can't do much. After that, talent without work is useless. Nothing falls from the sky. I wouldn't have gotten where I am without work. My goal is to stay young as I get older. Tell me about a player of the same age as me who plays in a team of Juventus’ level.”
Ronaldo’s interview with France Football may be a sign that the player is on the shortlist to receive the prestigious Ballon d’Or for a sixth time soon. Contracted to Juventus until 2022, last season Ronaldo scored 28 goals and provided ten assists as Juventus won the league.
