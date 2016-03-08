Sarri to Juve: Ronaldo's reaction revealed

04 June at 12:00
Maurizio Sarri seems to be on the verge of joining Juventus, despite the good season he had with Chelsea during his first year with the club. The Blues, however, are keen on a change and thus his departure is more or less imminent.
 
According to today's edition of Tuttosport, the Italian manager not only has the approval of the Bianconeri management, but also from Cristiano Ronaldo, who of course has a say in such an important decision.
 

