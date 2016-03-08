Juventus, Ronaldo second worst free-kick taker in Serie A history

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is officially the second worst free kick taker in Serie A history, following the Bianconeri’s 2-1 victory over Brescia earlier this week, with the Portuguese star failing to score from 18 attempts.Despite Bianconeri teammate Miralem Pjanic’s free kick specialism, the 34-year-old star still steps up ahead of the Bosnian to take free-kicks in threatening positions, with many calling on coach Maurizio Sarri to change the designated free-kick taker.Pjanic has scored 16 goals from a direct free kick in his time in Italy with both Roma and Juventus, with some pundits calling him one of the best free kick specialists in Europe at the moment.Ronaldo, who scored 19 goals for Real Madrid from free kicks, is noted for his famous knuckleball technique but despite his reputation, the Bianconeri are sacrificing goalscoring ability for prior reputation. Sarri now has to decide whether to place Pjanic back in charge of free kicks, or keep hoping for a miracle.Apollo Heyes