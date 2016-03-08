Juventus: Ronaldo secret clause revealed
15 September at 21:00Juve acquired super star Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid this past summer for 100 million euros as the bianconeri will be paying the Portuguese legend 30 million euros net per season in salary. As Spanish news outlet Don Balon stated (via Calciomercato.com), it seems like there is a secret clause that was added to Cristiano Ronaldo's current Juve contract.
A GOAL PER GAME CLAUSE - If Cristiano Ronaldo is to score an average of a goal per game this season, then a "special" clause will be unlocked. In this scenario, Ronaldo would receive an additional 5 million euros in salary money. Not too bad.... . The Portuguese legend hasn't scored a goal yet for the bianconeri but he still has a lot of time to recuperate and he has been playing well.
Juve will be playing against Sassuolo tomorrow as this will be an interesting game between two red hot teams. You can view more news here on Calciomercato.com.
