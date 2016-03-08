Juventus, Ronaldo: ‘Serie A is Juve’s first goal but the Champions League…’

16 January at 20:45
Juventus emerged 1-0 victors in the Supercoppa Italiana this evening, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the only goal as AC Milan were narrowly defeated in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Speaking to Rai after the game, Ronaldo said the following:
 
"It was a difficult game, played with a lot of heat here in Arabia, but in the end we won.
 
"I'm happy, it's something I wanted in order to start the best 2019. I'm very happy to have won this trophy with Juventus
 
"Champions League? We go step by step, the goal was to start the best 2019. Now we want to win all the trophies in which we will play.
 
“The championship is Juve's first goal, but it is very long. We want to win at the end of the season.
 
"Dedication? To my family, to my friends and to all those who love me.”
 

