Juventus: Ronaldo set to start vs Cagliari
31 October at 22:45Serie A giants Juventus will reportedly not rest Cristiano Ronaldo for their upcoming home game against Cagliari.
Juventus are currently top of the Serie A and are currently unbeaten in the league so far. They sealed a comeback win over Empoli in their last game, as they were poor in the first half as they were 1-0 down. But they came back strong to come back and score twice through Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a penalty and a long range stunner.
A report from IlBianconero states that Ronaldo is set to start for the Old Lady against Cagliari, despite claims of him being tired.
Max Allegri has reportedly already decided the side that plays against Cagliari, with Cristiano Ronaldo set to start up front, flanked by Mario Mandzukic and Douglas Costa.
Ronaldo has played 900 minutes consecutively for Juve and has played over 1000 minutes in total, plus the UEFA Champions League games. He has scored four times, assisting seven times.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments