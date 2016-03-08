Juventus, Ronaldo talks about sexual assault accusation and his late father
16 September at 11:00Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken publicly for the first time regarding the accusation of sexual assault from Kathryn Mayorga against him to British talk show Good Morning Britain via Calciomercato.com.
“They played with my dignity and honesty, it's tough when you have a partner and children. I was at home with my family watching TV, when I heard some things, I changed channels because I felt embarrassed.”
CR7 then burst into tears talking about his late father.
"The greatest sadness is knowing that he never saw what I became, the number one and he knows nothing. He never saw me receive awards. The rest of my family saw everything, but he saw nothing.”
Ronaldo’s father, Jose, died from alcoholism-related illnesses aged 52 in September 2005 when the Portuguese star was only 20 years old, with Ronaldo playing for English side Manchester United.
The 34-year-old Portuguese forward was awarded Serie A’s ‘MVP’ award last season for his play with Juventus.
