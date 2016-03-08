Juventus: Ronaldo to serve a one-match ban only
21 September at 19:45Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly going to serve only a one-match ban as UEFA don't feel that the offense he was sent off for falls under serious misconduct.
Ronaldo was sent off for allegedly pulling Jeison Murillo's hair during Juve's UEFA Champions League clash against Valencia on Wednesday. Juve won the game 2-0 thanks to a Miralem Pjanic brace from the spot.
Tuttosport believe that UEFA will not deem the offense that Ronaldo commited to be of serious misconduct and they are likely to impose just a one-match ban on the Portuguese.
It was earlier being suggested that Juventus would appeal against Felix Brych's decision and would look to get the ban reduced, but the Old Lady will not appeal as they know that UEFA will impose only a one-game ban on Ronaldo.
Because of that, Ronaldo will make his Old Trafford return to face Manchester United. But he will miss Juve's clash against Young Boys.
