Juventus, Ronaldo will not be investigated after Simeone-inspired celebration, UEFA confirm

Cristiano Ronaldo was the hat-trick hero who sent Juventus through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League; having scored three goals on Tuesday night which gave the Bianconeri a 3-2 win on aggregate, turning around a 2-0 first leg defeat in Madrid against Atletico.Reports from Spain have suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo could be investigated and banned for his gesture in celebration of his third goal; imitating that gesture performed by Diego Simeone after Jose Gimenez's goal in the first leg.However, UEFA have confirmed that CR7 will not be investigated and, therefore, there is little to no risk of the Portuguese forward picking up a match-ban for the quarter-finals.

