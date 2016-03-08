Juventus, Rugani speaks on possibility of playing alongside Ajax's De Ligt
09 April at 23:45Speaking ahead of the Champions League quarter-final due to take place between Juventus and Ajax tomorrow, Juve defender Daniele Rugani has spoken to the press.
"Chiellini? We all know the value of Giorgio and how important he is for the team. Tomorrow, If I replace him, I will do my best not to make the boss regret. I am living the moment well, I have been dreaming of it since I was little, I love the beautiful moments.
"De Ligt? I know him, I played against him with the national team. He is strong, he showed it. Playing alongside him? Why not, playing with good defenders is always nice. Like him, Ajax has many good young players, it is normal that there are so many market rumours around them.
"We know that Ajax are strong, young, with stamina, quality, technique. It will take attention and solidarity; and we know it's a round trip.
"Renewal? An important gesture of the company, because it was wanted by both parties. It was what I was hoping for, even last summer despite the rumors, things didn't go through. It's a good sign that fills me with pride, I'm happy."
