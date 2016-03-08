Juventus, Salzburg star Haaland has an incredibly low release clause in his contract
05 December at 18:15RB Salzburg star Erling Haaland has a release clause in his contract, a figure much lower than his current market value, according to a report from German tabloid Bild via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 19-year-old Norwegian striker has a release clause of only €20 million, a revelation that has caused top clubs around Europe, including Juventus, to scramble towards the Austrian club for a move in the upcoming January transfer window.
So far this season Haaland has scored 27 goals and provided seven assists in only 20 appearances for Salzburg, incredible statistics for a teenager. Furthermore, he has scored in every Champions League appearance he’s made for the club this season, netting eight times in only five games.
One club that will compete with the Bianconeri for Haaland’s signature is Premier League side Manchester United (via Talksport). The Red Devils believe that the 19-year-old would help solve the club’s poor performances in front of goal so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
