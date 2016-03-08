...
Juventus, Sarri arrives at Continassa - watch

19 June at 20:30
Maurizio Sarri arrives in Turin, ready to start his new adventure at Juventus. The new Juventus manager, who signed a contract until 2022, will be presented during a press conference on Thursday.
 
At 19:35 this evening, Sarri arrived at Juventus' training ground, Continassa, to kick-off his spell with the Bianconeri. Even though many Juve fans wanted Guardiola, Sarri comes from a good season at Chelsea, finishing third in the league and winning the Europa League.
 
Check out our gallery for some photos and videos of his arrival.
 

