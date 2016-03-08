Juventus, Sarri arrives at Continassa - watch

At 19:35 this evening, Sarri arrived at Juventus' training ground, Continassa, to kick-off his spell with the Bianconeri. Even though many Juve fans wanted Guardiola, Sarri comes from a good season at Chelsea, finishing third in the league and winning the Europa League.

Check out our gallery for some photos and videos of his arrival.

