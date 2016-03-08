Juventus, Sarri defends Bernardeschi
29 October at 14:15Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri has spoken to the press ahead of the Bianconeri's clash with Genoa tomorrow evening. In his conference, he discussed several issues, starting with the criticism of Federico Bernardeschi after the forward missed a great chance to give Juventus three points in their 1-1 draw with Lecce.
'Bernardeschi is doing well, he was poor in front of goal as others have been too, it is an issue that affects the team and not just him.'
Moving on to discuss the team on a whole, Sarri said that: 'It is doing quite well, they have adapted to a new way of playing, there are so many nuances to perfect but that is normal. We still have potential to express ourselves more and good room for improvement. We have taken the right path knowing that there is still a lot to work ahead of us.'
When asked about Genoa, Juventus' opposition tomorrow, Sarri discussed new head coach Thiago Motta; the former Italian midfielder who was recently appointed to the club to replace Aurelio Andreazzoli: 'Genoa have an amazing quality for the physical qualities it has. It seems to me that in a few days something has affected Thiago Motta even if the previous one preferred technical qualities and dribbling and Thiago Motta may have found fertile ground. We also watched something of the U-19 PSG to see things that were not seen in the last game.'
Finally, discussing the players he has available to him for the match, Sarri said that: 'Pjanic we see today, he was not in a position to play yesterday. Higuain came out without injury from a violent impact. He has stitches, he came out a little shaken, yesterday he was not completely in the right place to train. Bentancur has been training with us, Douglas joined the group yesterday but has been inactive for 45 days and has done a reduced workout. Let's see if he will be able to be a little help.'
Juventus dropped points unexpectedly at the weekend, being held to a 1-1 draw by newly promoted Lecce, much to everyone's surprise. The Bianconeri reseted star forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his absence was felt as the Old Lady ended up being extremely wasteful in front of goal, lacking the clinical nature that the Portuguese striker brings to them.
