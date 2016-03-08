Juventus: Sarri had a different idea for De Ligt

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly had thought of different plans to launch Matthijs de Ligt into the bianconeri first-team.



De Ligt arrived at Juve from Dutch side Ajax only some months after he and his side had knocked Juve out of the Champions League in the quarter-final of the competition. After a long transfer saga, De Ligt joined the Old Lady for a fee of 75 million euros.



Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Sarri originally had a different plan for the defender. He wanted to bring him into the side slowly but Giorgio Chiellini's long-term injury forced Sarri into playing the Dutchman. Sarri knows that De Ligt's integration into the side has been rushed.