Juventus: Sarri had a different idea for De Ligt

12 October at 15:15
Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly had thought of different plans to launch Matthijs de Ligt into the bianconeri first-team.

De Ligt arrived at Juve from Dutch side Ajax only some months after he and his side had knocked Juve out of the Champions League in the quarter-final of the competition. After a long transfer saga, De Ligt joined the Old Lady for a fee of 75 million euros.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Sarri originally had a different plan for the defender. He wanted to bring him into the side slowly but Giorgio Chiellini's long-term injury forced Sarri into playing the Dutchman. Sarri knows that De Ligt's integration into the side has been rushed.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.