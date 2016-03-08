Juventus, Sarri: 'If the players don't win tomorrow, I'll kill them'

Of course, it will be important for the Bianconeri to bounce back as they haven't won in their last two games. In Europe, however, they have been very strong so far this season and this could help them get back on track tomorrow.

Sarri could reach 22 consecutive games in Europe without defeat tomorrow, which is an extraordinary streak. The manager was asked about it during the press conference and provided a comical response to the matter.

"21 in a row in Europe? I read somewhere that 22 is the longest in Europe. If they [the players] don't win tomorrow, I'll kill them. Clearly in this streak, the game I remember the most is the final [with Chelsea]," he stated.





For more news, visit our homepage. The Bianconeri have already secured their spot in the knockout phase, as well as the first place in the group. Therefore, there won't be too much pressure on them.